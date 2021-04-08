A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS HILL, 18, of St Julian’s Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a catalytic converter and possessing cocaine.

He was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ALEX DAVIES, 18, of Halle Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT BENNETT, 22, of Joyce Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM GARETH JOHN CHILD, 21, of Beatty Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted that he attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GEORGE KENVYN PETFIELD, 19, of Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 28 days for speeding at 70mph in a 40mph zone on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

He was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

JONATHON PHILLIPS, 31, of Alexander Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to drunk and disorderly behaviour.

JILLIAN FINN, 57, of Ronald Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and made subject of a two-year restraining order after she pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent.

KATIE LOUISE FINN, 33, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for two years and ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage and public disorder.

DION HUGHES, 21, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for using a car which no appropriate test certificate, driving without a licence, failing to stop for a constable and using a car from which smoke was emitted, when that emission caused or was likely to cause damage to property or injury or danger to any person.

BRADLEY KIRBY, 28, of Bridge Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £1,784 in fines, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without insurance, driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence.

CHLOE MORGAN, 22, of Caernarvon Court, Hendredenny, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence.

She was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge

AINSLEY PRIDDLE, aged 39, of Howe Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL MORGAN, 30, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was made the subject of a 12-month alcohol treatment requirement after he admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.