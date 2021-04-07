AN 84-YEAR-OLD man has died after a crash in Caerphilly on Tuesday.
Gwent Police were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Bedwas Road shortly before 12.20pm.
The pedestrian, from Caerphilly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to get in contact," said a police spokesperson.
"You can report information to us on 101, quoting reference number 2100118696. You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."