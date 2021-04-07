FOOTAGE has been released of a woman’s horrific attack on a man in a pub’s beer garden which left him with devastating and life-changing injuries.
Jessica McMillan was sitting next to Ryan Davies at The Hand Post Hotel in Newport when she thrust a glass into his face.
Footage: Crown Prosecution Service
He walks away after being assaulted as shocked customers look on.
Mr Davies needed 27 stitches and was scarred for life after McMillan “lashed out” at him late on the evening of Thursday. August 1, 2019.
The 23-year-old, of Dunn Square, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding.
A jury acquitted her of the more serious charge of wounding with intent following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
McMillan was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The CCTV film, which was played as evidence during her trial, was released by the Crown Prosecution Service.
