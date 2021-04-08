WORK to weatherproof Monmouth skatepark has been made possible thanks to donations from local businesses.

Monmouth Off Street Project (MOSP) have received goods, materials and labour from businesses in the town to enhance Monmouth skatepark and pump track on Rockfield Road.

The skatepark has been open for nearly six years.

During that time, the entrance area - comprised of grass and gravel - has, during wet weather, eroded into puddles and mud.

This has caused material to be taken onto the surface of the skatepark on the wheels of skateboards, scooters, bikes and shoes - causing further damage.

Alun Griffiths Civil Engineering and Construction are working in Monmouth.

READ MORE:

They agreed to replace the drains and surface the area with Tarmac.

Chillipepper Signs have donated a new MOSP banner to replace the tattered old one.

"Our thanks must also be given to Sally Wickens for her kindness," said a MOSP spokesperson.

"In the last couple of weeks, an act of mindless vandalism with cans of spray paint was quickly dealt with by Wayne from Monmouthshire Exterior Cleaning – thank you."

Shirley Hughes, one of the directors of MOSP, said: "We are overwhelmed by the kindness of local companies who are supporting our facility.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been unable to raise any funds, but the kindness shown by these local businesses have helped no end to continue to make the skatepark a facility that all young people and families can enjoy."