VOTING for the Welsh Liberal Democrats on May 6 is a vote to put Wales’ recovery first, says party leader Jane Dodds.

Speaking ahead of the party’s Senedd election campaign launch which takes place in Cardiff today, Ms Dodds will say that the Liberal Democrat seats in the next Welsh Parliament would put in place "an economic recovery, a green recovery and a recovery for mental health that will benefit everyone in Wales."

The Welsh Liberal Democrats’ election pledges include:

Spending £1billion a year to tackle the climate emergency

Building 30,000 new social housing properties

A £500 million investment in our high streets, towns and city centres

Undertaking a trial of UBI (Universal Basic Income)

Freezing Business rates for five years and replacing them with a "fairer system" and

Introducing universal free part-time childcare from nine months to school age, and expandiing provision of before and after -school care.

Ms Dodds is expected to say at her launch address: “The past year has been tough, life as we know it has changed, but I know Wales is a resilient country and we have the chance to build a better future for our children and our children’s children.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the only party pledging to put recovery first. We will secure our economic recovery, an environmental recovery and a recovery for our mental health services.

“The next Welsh Government will face a huge challenge in the problems that already existed in our country and which have been made worse as a result of Covid.

“With ambitious and fully achievable policies, ranging from building 30,000 new homes, to investing in our high streets, and freezing the business rates which cripple so many small and medium sized firms, the Welsh Liberal Democrats are presenting radical yet realistic options for Wales’ future.

“Wales cannot afford for any party or any government to put anything other than our recovery first. That is precisely what a vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats will be."

The Liberal Democrats are defending one seat at the Senedd election - Brecon and Radnorshire, which is currently held by Kirsty Williams, who has served as education minister in the Welsh Government since 2016. Ms Williams is standing down at this election.