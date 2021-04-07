FOOTBALLER Lee Collins was found hanging in his hotel room, an inquest has heard.
Yeovil Town FC captain Mr Collins, who was from Newport, was discovered at the Lanes Hotel in West Coker, near Yeovil, on March 31.
An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned by Tony Williams, the senior coroner for Somerset, during a hearing in Taunton.
The defender began his career at Wolves and also had spells with Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green.
MORE NEWS: