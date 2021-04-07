SOUTH Pembs Golf Club in Pembroke Dock has suffered incidents of vandalism recently.
A wooden frame located on the 15th tee at the course was damaged between Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25 and in another incident, on April 4, the green on the 16th tee was damaged.
Since the golf course is popular with dog walkers the police are asking anyone who was walking around this area who might have information relating to damage to come forward.
To contact the police call 101 or email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk. Quoting crime reference DPP/0048/25/03/2021/01/C