POLICE are investigating after a spate of fly-tipped bags contained evidence of 'cannabis cultivation.'
The bags were dumped at Wrinstone Road, Wenvoe - between Port Road and Alps Quarry sometime on Monday, April 5.
Vale of Glamorgan council enforcement officers are also investigating.
South Wales Police say that fly-tipping in this area is becoming more regular, and that if anyone recognises the "distinctive looking bags", or any property they may have come from, to report it to them by quoting 2100118700.
The council can also be contacted on 01446 700111.
Our Enforcement Officers are investigating this fly-tipping found on Monday, 05 April 2021.— Vale Council (@VOGCouncil) April 6, 2021
📍 Wrinstone Road, Wenvoe - between Port Road and Alps Quarry
👀 Did you witness this being tipped or a vehicle carrying it? Do you recognise the bags?
☎️ Contact C1V on 01446 700111. pic.twitter.com/derqX45kdw