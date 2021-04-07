A MAN was remanded in custody after he was charged with assaulting and harassing woman.

Craig Szuchnik, 21, of Stratford Green, Barry, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of assault by beating and harassment in Dinas Powys and Rhoose between November 1, 2020 and April 3, 2021.

Szuchnik is next due in court on April 13.