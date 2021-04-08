A NEWPORT man has been “banned from being naked in public” after he was hit with a Criminal Behaviour Order to tackle his anti-social behaviour.
Mark Upton, 54, was slapped with the two-year order which prevents him from begging and sitting or sleeping within 10 metres of a cashpoint, pay & display machine or doorway.
He is also forbidden from “being naked” and “urinating or defecating” in public.
Gwent Police successfully applied for the order against Upton, of Commercial Street, which was granted by Newport Magistrates’ Court.
After the case was heard, PC Chris Butt, Newport crime and reduction officer, said: “We are committed to making Newport city centre a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that.
“We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city.
“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals involved in numerous offences.
“We hope the CBO will now act as a deterrent and help Upton to change his ways.”
Anyone who sees Upton breach this order is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2100085140.
You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.