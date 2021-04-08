AN EIGHT-FOOT python was discovered on a farm in Merthyr.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public reported the snake on land near Woodlands, in Troedyrhiw, on Thursday, March 18.

The reticulated python was handed into the RSPCA’s Merthyr clinic, and has now been transferred to a specialist keeper, where it will be kept if the owner isn’t found.

RSPCA inspector Dave Milborrow said: “Finding a snake this big out in the open must be a bit of a shock.

“This isn’t the biggest a python can get, females can grow up to 28ft long so this python is a little one compared to how long they can grow.

“While they’re not venomous, they can still bite and constrict. These snakes require expert knowledge to keep them safely.

“We don’t know if this snake escaped or was abandoned, so we’re keen to find out more - and also get them home if they have escaped.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

For more information about the care of exotic pets, visit rspca.org.uk/exotics.

"Reptiles, particularly snakes, can be extremely good escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid," said an RSPCA Cymru spokesperson. "We recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure (and locked if necessary) when unattended.

"It is possible to microchip snakes and we would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found."