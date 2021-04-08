POLICE have arrested two people following morning patrols.
The pair were both arrested by Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers.
A man, wanted on warrant for theft offences, was located in the Blackwood area this morning.
A police spokesman said: "During proactive patrols, a male has been located and arrested in the Blackwood area.
"Officers conducted checks and found that he was wanted on warrant for theft offences."
A woman was also arrested in the Oakdale area.
She was arrested on suspicion of motoring and drug offences.
A spokesman added: "Early morning patrols, female arrested for motoring offences and possession of Class B drugs, in the Oakdale area."
The pair are both set to appear in court.
