THE Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party has confirmed its Senedd candidates for the South Wales East region.

The candidates will be led by lead list candidate Mark Reckless, who was elected as a South Wales East regional AM in 2016.

He will also stand as a candidate for Monmouth.

READ MORE:

Mr Reckless said: "I am honoured to lead a list of such capable candidates from various walks of life, united in our aim of abolishing the Assembly/Senedd and having a single UK Government.

"I am also excited to get to work in Monmouth, where, for the first time for a long time, there will now be a real fight.

"We’ve had over 20 years of devolution, and things have not improved, they’ve got worse, and people in South East Wales find themselves increasingly dragged out of the United Kingdom by successive Cardiff Bay administrations. It’s time to turn the tide."

Here is the full list, as well as the constituencies they are also standing for:

Mark Reckless - Monmouth Richard Taylor - Blaenau Gwent Steve Jones - Caerphilly Mike Ford - Islwyn Rob Steed - Newport East Hugh Moelwyn Hughes - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

In the list system vote are cast for party rather than candidates, with MSs elected according to the share of the vote each party wins. The South Wales East region has four MSs, meaning the first name on the list is most likely to be elected.

Candidates are entitled to stand for both a regional and a constituency role.

Abolish leader Richard Suchorzewski said: "I am so pleased with our roster of candidates in South Wales East, and I know they are all in capable hands led by Mark Reckless.

"There’s no doubt that Mark and our number two on the list, Richard Taylor, could make things interesting in Monmouth and Blaenau Gwent.

"Across the region people can see that the Welsh Assembly has done them no favours, for instance by cancelling the M4 relief road.

"Devolution has only served to bolster Welsh separatists who want to tear Wales out of the United Kingdom.

"The message is clear: If you want to stop Wales from sleepwalking towards independence, vote Abolish."