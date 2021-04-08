BBC presenter Dan Walker announced he is stepping down as the host of Football Focus after 12 years as the face of the show.

The TV presenter, who also fronts BBC Breakfast, joined the football show at the start of the 2009/10 season.

His last show will come at the end of the current season on Saturday May 22.

He told viewers he will not be disappearing completely as he continues to present BBC Breakfast and other shows across BBC Sport, including the BBC’s coverage at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

He said: “It has been an amazing 12 years and I have loved every second of it.

“I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve looked at while the football landscape changed immeasurably.

“I’d like to say thank you to the amazing team at Focus who put so much into the show each week and thank you to the audience for tuning in every Saturday.”

Philip Bernie, head of TV at BBC Sport, said: “Dan has been exceptional as presenter of Football Focus for the last 12 years.

“He is a top-class broadcaster who has brought authority, wit and fun to the show, always working so well with such warmth with the guests on the show.

“We are extremely grateful for all he has given to Focus, and will continue to enjoy watching him on the BBC’s sport output as well as the wider BBC.”