A NEWPORT woman has been banned from entering the city centre as a result of her anti-social behaviour.
Christine Kenny was handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Newport Magistrates' Court on January 12, and she was jailed for six weeks on February 15 for breaching that order.
Picture: Gwent Police
The 33-year-old is now prohibited from entering High Street, Friars Walk, Commercial Street, Commercial Road, Kings Street, Newport Bus Station and Lower Dock Street unless attending a pre-arranged appointment for which written proof can be provided on request.
READ MORE:
- Newport man ‘banned from being naked in public’.
- Two arrested by Gwent Police in early morning patrols.
- Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to Blaenavon.
She also cannot enter Debenhams, Sainsbury's and Tesco in Newport without first obtaining the permission of a member of staff from that premises.
The order also states she must not contact the Emergency Services on 999 herself or via any third party, unless to report a genuine emergency situation that requires an immediate response.
Newport crime and disorder reduction officer, PC Chris Butt said: “There have been a number of CBOs granted in the Newport area recently for different individuals.
“We work with our partners to try and engage and support them prior to applying for a CBO, which is brought as a last resort.
“We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city, anyone who sees Kenny breach this order should call 101, quoting reference 2100053342, or you can also direct message us on Facebook.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment