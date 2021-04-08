ALL five of Gwent's local authorities have recorded case rates under the Welsh average, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

A further 82 cases have been recorded in Wales, taking the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 210,105 - although the true number is likely to be higher.

Caerphilly saw six new cases reported, while there were three new cases in both Newport and Torfaen.

One new case was recorded in Blaenau Gwent, with none in Monmouthshire.

READ MORE:

This means all five Gwent local authorities now have a rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population - in the seven days leading up to April 3 - under the Wales-wide figure (21.1).

Newport (15.5) has the highest case rate in Gwent, followed by Blaenau Gwent (14.3), Torfaen (13.8) and Caerphilly (13.3).

Monmouthshire's case rate of 10.6 per 100,000 people is the third lowest in Wales, behind only Bridgend (7.5) and Powys (9.8).

The areas in Wales where coronavirus is most prevalent are Cardiff (37.1), Swansea (35.2) and Anglesey (34.3).

Cardiff and Swansea were the only local authorities in Wales to record double figures of new cases in Thursday's Public Health Wales figures - 13 and 15 respectively.

Denbighshire and Ceredigion, along with Monmouthshire, all recorded no new cases.

Six deaths were recorded in Wales in the latest figures - which cover the 24 hours up to 9am on Wednesday - but none of these were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, where the death toll remains at 958 people.

The Wales-wide figure for coronavirus related deaths is now 5,527.

Here are the newly-reported cases in each local authority:

Swansea: 15

Cardiff: 13

Caerphilly: 6

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 6

Gwynedd: 4

Conwy: 3

Merthyr Tydfil: 3

Neath Port Talbot: 3

Newport: 3

Pembrokeshire: 3

Torfaen: 3

Vale of Glamorgan: 3

Bridgend: 2

Flintshire: 2

Powys: 2

Anglesey: 1

Blaenau Gwent: 1

Carmarthenshire: 1

Wrexham: 1

Ceredigion: 0

Denbighshire: 0

Monmouthshire: 0

Unknown location: 2

Resident outside of Wales: 5