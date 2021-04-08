ITV announced Love Island will return this summer as part of a bumper summer TV schedule.

After being pulled last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic the saucy show will return and now it seems fans have a start date to look forward to.

The show will run for the usual eight-week period with contestants set to fly out on June 20, with the series set to start a week later, according to reports.

The start date has been pushed back slightly amid Covid restrictions, with past series starting in early June.

It is believed contestants will be quarantined before filming begins to ensure their first meeting is on camera.

A source told the MailOnline: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.

“Winter Love Island on the other hand has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ as bosses put all their energy until the summer series.”

It was initially reported that the show would be filmed in Cornwall but it seems this plan has now been scrapped.

ITV bosses reportedly have a back-up location in Jersey in case restriction prevent the show from being filmed in Majorca for the seventh series.

ITV is yet to confirm if Laura Whitmore will be returning to present the show after welcoming a baby girl with husband Iain Sterling who records the voice over for the show.

However her Celebrity Juice co-stars Keith Lemon and Emily Atack confirmed she was returning to work on the ITV2 show.

Speaking with Metro, Keith said: "I spoke to her via text, she seems all good."

Emily added: "I think she insisted she gets back to work, which is amazing. Incredible. She is a soldier, she’s amazing."

And Laura admitted she “loved” doing the show in February when she spoke to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

She said: “I have been told that it’s coming back. I love doing it, it’s such a fun show.

"And I actually think it’s been good to have had that break, for everyone who works on it, because we all went through a loss.

"It’s nice to realise how much people missed the show. Apparently, applications are crazy this year."