A DISQUALIFIED driver was caught behind the wheel after leaving a petrol station without paying for fuel.
Mitchell Robert Starkey pleaded guilty to five offences when he appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster.
The court heard had made off from Hereford's Hinton Service Station without paying for £51.21 of fuel, while disqualified from driving, and while driving without insurance on December 31.
The 23-year-old was later caught driving on the A438 at Stoke Edith without insurance on January 2.
Magistrates said the offences were serious due to Starkey's "very bad" record of previous offending.
Starkey, of Hedley Lodge, Belmont, was handed a 22-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also pay compensation of £51.21, costs of £185, and a £128 victim surcharge.