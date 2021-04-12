A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SHANOOR ALI, 29, of Clarence Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA SEIVWRIGHT, 34, of Nelson Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis.

BOYKO VILLYAMOV, 28, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL PUCACCO, 27, of Commercial Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and failing to surrender.

ROBERT YOUNG, 58, of Stockwood View, Langstone, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £692 in compensation, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of assault by beating.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN HENDERSON, 61, of Westgate Court, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted fraud in that he presented a rug to shop staff which he had not bought with a receipt for a different item intending to make a gain, namely to obtain £80 in cash, for himself.

LEAH-DIANE CHANEY, 20, of Jones Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £208 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHERELLE DAY, 31, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER GATTRELL, 36, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

YVONNE HUGHES, aged 66, from Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL FACER, 52, of Laurel Road, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £460 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.