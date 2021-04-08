MORRISONS has announced a ban on plastic bags coming into effect in all UK stores and telling customers to use 30p paper bags instead.

The supermarket said the move will save 3,200 tonnes of plastic each year, after removing all single use plastic bags in 2017.

Single use 5p carrier bags were removed by Morrisons in 2018 but customers continue to use the stronger ‘bag for life’ which saw an price increase up to 50p introduced in December last year.

The change will see 100 million plastic bags removed, the equivalent to 1.9 million per week.

Morrisons is the first UK supermarket to announce a complete ban on plastic bags after the move proved popular with customers during a trial of paper bags in selected stores last year.

The new paper bags will cost 30p, however the supermarket will offer alternatives with prices ranging from 75p to £2.50.

The phased removal of plastic ‘bags for life’ will begin in Scotland this month and will continue in England and Wales over the course of the next year.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons said: "We have been listening hard to our customers over the past year and we know that they are passionate about doing their bit to keep plastics out of the environment.

"Removing all of the plastic bags from our supermarkets is a significant milestone in our sustainability programme.”

The move comes as other UK supermarkets aim to tackle their plastic use in the UK including, Aldi, Lidl and Asda.

