A BARBER'S in Blackwood could be closed down for failing to comply with coronavirus regulations.
86 Style Barbers in High Street was handed an improvement notice yesterday, April 7, for failing to take reasonable measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Barbers are allowed to open on an appointment basis only, provided that specific measures are in place.
The improvement notice says the barbers failed to undertake a risk assessment.
There was also a failure to limit close face-to-face interaction, maintain hygiene and provide PPE.
For the improvement notice to be withdrawn the barbers has been told to conduct a risk assessment, ensure staff are provided with, and wear, appropriate PPE and face coverings, and ensure customers are wearing face coverings in public areas.
The barbers must not cut and remove facial hair and staff and customers must wear disposable gowns where possible.
86 Style Barbers has until tomorrow - Friday, April 9 - to implement the changes or face the risk of closure.
Under the Welsh Government regulations, Caerphilly council has the power to issue a closure notice if improvements aren’t made after an improvement notice has been issued.