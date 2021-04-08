DEBENHAMS will reopen its stores - including its landmark Friars Walk branch in Newport - for an "incredible" closing down sale when non-essential shops are given the green light to welcome back cusomers next week.

High streets will receive a welcome boost on Monday as non-essential shops will once again be allowed to open their doors to shoppers.

The stores will reopen in line with government guidance, and will only trade until all stock is cleared.

In a statement, the company said it will begin to permanently close the stores from May 2, and will expect all stock to be cleared and stores closed by May 15.

In a statement, Debenhams said the closing down sale would offer “incredible limited-time bargains”, with savings of up to 70 per cent on fashion and home products, and 50 per cent off on beauty and fragrance lines.

Towards the end of last year it was announced that the department store chain, Debenhams, would be closing down unless a buyer was found.

In January, it was announced that online fashion retailer Boohoo had bought the brand and website for £55 million but would not be taking on any of their shops – including Newport’s flagship store.

The downfall of Debenhams

Debenhams was founded in London in the 18th century, and grew from a single store to more than 170 locations at the company’s peak.

However in recent years the decline of high street shopping made Debenhams large prime-location retail stores less and less viable.

The company entered administration in April 2019 and again a year later, and was finally bought out by Boohoo in January 2021 after entering liquidation.

The online fashion retailer purchased the Debenhams brand and website for £55m, meaning all existing stores will close, with around 12,000 jobs at risk.

What to expect in the sale

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “This is the last chance for customers in England and Wales to visit their local Debenhams before sadly our stores close for good. We will be reopening with a fantastic range of offers and discounts across all of our customers’ favourite brands and products.

“Stocks are limited and expected to sell out quickly so customers should visit their nearest store quickly to avoid disappointment. We are very grateful for the efforts of our staff who have worked so hard throughout the most difficult of circumstances to keep the business trading”.

These are the locations of Debenhams stores in England and Wales which will reopen on 12 April for a final closing down sale.

Wales:

Bangor

Cardiff

Carmarthen

Llandudno

Llanelli

Newport

Swansea

Wrexham

England: