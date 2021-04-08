A NEW Lidl store has opened in Newport today.

The shop has built on the site of the former Argus offices in Maesglas, Newport.

Lidl GB opened their new supermarket, on Cardiff Road, today, replacing the current one at Medalgief Retail Park, Docks Way.

Opening times for the new store are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The new store has created around 15 new roles for the area in addition to retaining all existing colleagues at the Mendalgief Retail Park store.

It features facilities including a 1,325m² sales area, in-store bakery, customer toilet and parking for cars and bicycles.

A number of local charities and good causes will also benefit from the new store, including Stow Park Food Bank, who redistribute surplus food and customer donations to some of the most vulnerable in Newport.

This is delivered through Lidl’s Feed it Back scheme, which is run in partnership with Neighbourly and connects Lidl stores up and down the country with local charities, foodbanks, community cafes and kitchens, putting quality food surplus to good use every day.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Paul Hebblethwaite, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing our new store to Newport.

"It is great for us to be able to deliver an improved shopping experience and even more of our high quality and affordable produce to the local area.

"We are extremely proud to serve the community at this time.”

The Argus relocated from Maesglas to Newport city centre last year.