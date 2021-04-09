A NEWPORT gym which closed down last year will reopen next month, albeit in a new form.

The former Xercise4Less at Newport Leisure Park has been transformed into a new JD Gyms.

It will open its doors to members when gyms are allowed to re-open in Wales - on May 10.

JD Gyms Newport will have more than 300 pieces of cardio, strength and functional fitness equipment for members to use, as well as one of the area’s largest free weights zones.

There will also be a prowler/sprint track, rig and boxing area.

And, for when exercise classes can resume - from May 17 - more than 300 classes a month will be held in the gym's fitness studios. These will be included in the monthly membership price.

The new JD Gym at Newport Leisure Park. Picture: JD Gyms

Managing director of JD Gyms, Alun Peacock, said: “Newport is a fantastic location for us as we've been wanting to expand the JD Gyms brand in Wales for some time, following the success of our Cardiff gym. We’re incredibly excited to have transformed the old Xercise4Less gym and created a higher standard of fitness facility for the people of Newport.”

The gym will be open from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sundays. There is free parking on site.

Existing members will receive a free month at JD Gyms upon reopening, to thank them for their loyalty.

For new members, membership is just £5 for the first month, then only £19.99 a month, no contract and no joining fee. More information can be found at jdgyms.co.uk/ newport