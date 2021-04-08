UPDATE 16.40: This incident has now been resolved and traffic is returning to normal.
TRAFFIC is slow on the M4 travelling westbound between J26 Malpas and J27 High Cross due to a collision.
Emergency services are on the scene, and are advising drivers take car when passing, and to expect delays in the area.
The accident is affecting traffic from J26 A4051 (Malpas Road) to J27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (High Cross).
The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder.