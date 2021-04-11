WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

This week it is the turn of engineer Byron Jones, 52, who lives in Maindee.

How long have you lived in Newport?

All my life.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

It's not too English and it's not too Welsh. The majority of the people of Newport have a 'can do' attitude and are willing to change, despite the best efforts of some people to put Newport down. I'd say the livability of Newport with relatively good wages and reasonably-priced houses give most families of having a decent life not tied completely by high mortgages payments.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

Railway Tandoori. Fantastic curry at great price. None of that soup they sell at other takeaways.

Dragons or County?

We've got season tickets for both. But my greatest love is Newport Rugby. One of the oldest and most famous clubs in the world.

Best memory of your time living here?

Taking my son to watch the Olympic flame going through Newport. I started a Facebook group called Maindee, Newport Past & Present where I see many a post of brilliant memories of Maindee.

Byron Jones and his 'little flower'

Favourite Newport pub

I've got equal amount of love for what was the Globe Maindee, which was my family's local for 100 years, and the Cavalier pub in Maindee. A local's pub. My fishing club called the Cavaliers SAC was formed there and became very famous around the UK in many competitions etc. Many a charity night in there.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

Maindee Baths. It was great for our community. I learnt to swim there. I trained there and represented Maindee Olympic club. I used the gym etc and even just popped in for a cuppa. I'm sure there would be great support for its restoration.

Inside Newport's Maindee Baths in 1993

Favourite building in the city and why did you choose this particular one?

Does the Transporter Bridge count? Engineering at its best.

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Horton's Coffee on Millennium Way. Lovely place to have a cuppa. I used to work with the owner in Llanwern steelworks and it's great to see him doing well and putting his faith in a business in Newport.

Horton's Coffee

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Greyhound Pub. Great setting and view. Great food. Nice people own it. Great price.

Best place for a walk?

Newport to Caerleon circular walk. There is plenty to see along the River Usk.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

A proper marina and lock, down the docks for private small power boat and sailing boat owners.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

The Wetlands. The canals. The riverside and centre. They are all nice walks or rides.

This idyllic spot in Newport taken by Sally Cooper is right next to the M4.

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

It's people.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Developing, growing, multicultural.