A THIEF stole council laptops from a local authority site with a gang just days after being slapped with a suspended jail sentence.

Daniel Richards was caught pinching two computers in Llanbradach by a Caerphilly council CCTV camera operator.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Prosecutor Steven Donoghue told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant and three other men climbed over a fence.

They were spotted by the camera operator who called the police and officers arrested the four in a Ford Fiesta car nearby shortly after.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Donoghue added: “The defendant had the laptops between his legs.

“He was honest when he was interviewed and said he went there to see what he could get.

“All four were arrested but only two people were prosecuted.”

The court was told his co-defendant was fined £120 by magistrates last month.

The 31-year-old Richards, of Hylton Terrace, Bedlinog, Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil, pleaded guilty to theft on February 22.

He also admitted being in breach of a prison sentence of 20 months, suspended for two years, for affray which was imposed on February 12.

Richards had previous convictions for drugs and driving offences and a history of breaching court orders.

Hashim Salmman, representing the defendant, asked the court to give his client “one final opportunity”.

He told how Richards was working for a tree surgeon and was looking to set up his own business.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Richards: “You targeted these premises. You climbed over a fence and rifled through electric storage bins.

“It was committed just 10 days after you were given a suspended sentence for affray by a judge at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for a serious offence.

“This was a flagrant breach of a court order. You were given a chance and you spurned it.”

The judge said he was able to spare his prison because he was working and hoping to set up a business on his own.

Richards was handed a 12-month community order and he must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told he has to pay £420 costs and a victim surcharge.

Before the defendant left court, Judge Jenkins told him: “You have come within an ace of going to prison.”