A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a samurai sword, hammer and serious assault allegations.
Rhys Herridge, 30, of Pen-y-Grug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, denied the charges before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent, having a bladed article – a samurai sword – in public and an offensive weapon, a hammer, last August.
Jeffrey Jones defended Herridge and the prosecution was represented by Marian Lewis.
MORE NEWS
- Newport man ‘banned from being naked in public’
- Teenager drug dealer hid crack cocaine in his bum
- Watch: Woman who carried scissors ‘for protection’ waved them in city fracas
Judge Fitton said the defendant’s trial will start at Newport Crown Court on October 6 and it is expected to last three days.
Herridge was granted conditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.