A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a samurai sword, hammer and serious assault allegations.

Rhys Herridge, 30, of Pen-y-Grug, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, denied the charges before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent, having a bladed article – a samurai sword – in public and an offensive weapon, a hammer, last August.

Jeffrey Jones defended Herridge and the prosecution was represented by Marian Lewis.

Judge Fitton said the defendant’s trial will start at Newport Crown Court on October 6 and it is expected to last three days.

Herridge was granted conditional bail.