CARDIFF'S National Museum of Wales has been damaged by a fire.
Firefighters were at the scene of the museum in Cathays at around midday due to a fire in the building, which is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
The dome roof of the building appears to have been damaged in the fire, despite recent work undertaken to repair damage to the building's roof.
A spokesperson for the museum said: “There was a small fire in the dome at National Museum Cardiff around lunchtime today [April 8, 2021].
“No staff were hurt, and no collections were damaged.
“The fire has been successfully extinguished and the fire service are now investigating the source of the fire.”
According to South Wales Fire and Rescue service multiple crews attended the scene, and the fire has now been put out.
Firefighters remained at the scene following the incident and have thanked the public for their patience.
National Museum of Wales is currently closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions in Wales, but St Fagans National Museum of History is open.
National Waterfront Museum, Big Pit National Coal Museum, National Slate Museum, National Wool Museum, and National Roman Legion Museum remain closed for the moment.