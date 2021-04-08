THE inquest into the death of a Haverfordwest toddler who died after suffering a severe head injury was opened and adjourned this morning.
Acting Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire coroner Paul Bennett heard that two-year-old Lola James, of Princess Royal Way, Winch Lane, died at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on July 21 last year.
Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told the virtual hearing that police had been notified by medical staff at Withybush Hospital that a child had been admitted with a severe head injury.
MORE NEWS:
- Bargoed driver guilty over death of Cefn Fforest boy, 12
- Man arrested after bomb disposal team called to Blaenavon
- Newport man ‘banned from being naked in public’
The child was subsequently transferred to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died.
Mr Bennett said that that as a result of an ongoing police investigation he would suspend and adjourn the hearing until Thursday, September 23.
“Can I extend my deepest condolences to lola’s family and in particular to Mr Thomas and Mrs James who are attending on behalf of the family here today,” he added.
“I am really sorry that I cannot extend those sympathies to you in person.”
Comments are closed on this article.