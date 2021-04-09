THE number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Gwent reached its lowest number since the summer last week.
Over the last seven days, an average of 38 coronavirus patients have been in hospitals in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
This number includes those with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, as well as those recovering from the virus.
Gwent has also seen a fall of nearly 50 per cent in the number of coronavirus patients in that time period.
The previous week's daily average stood at 62.
While the past fortnight has seen daily admissions across the region in single figures.
On average there were eight new coronavirus admissions to hospital each day, and five each day the previous week.
That fall is consistent across Wales.
Nationally there were 20 daily coronavirus hospital admissions last week, slightly up from 19 the previous week.
While hospital numbers across Wales are at their lowest numbers since October 5.
The daily average number of coronavirus patients across the country last week was 563, down from 656 the previous week.