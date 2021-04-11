THIS picture shows the building of the Brynglas Tunnels on the M4.
The tunnels were created so the new motorway could pass through Newport on its way to West Wales without causing too much distruption.
Each tunnel carried two lanes of the road – one tunnel heading east, the other west.
But, as time progressed and the amount of traffic increased, they are now seen as a bottleneck and the cause of much distruption during normal times.
Although plans had been in progress for an M4 relief road bypassing the tunnels, this was scrapped in 2019.
Only time will tell if a solution to the problems of a congested M4 round Newport can be found.