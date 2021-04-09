GWENT Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash in Blaenau Gwent on Sunday, April 4.
The incident occurred at Rassau Industrial Estate at around 10.30pm.
The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra VXR and a blue Vauxhall Astra SRI.
Minor injuries were reported.
If you witnessed the collision or have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision, or the events leading up to it, and haven't yet spoken to officers, you can send them a message on social media, or or call 101 quoting 2100117197.