A MAN suffered a heart attack after he was subjected to an unprovoked assault in his car by a thug with a history of serious violence.
Mantas Narusis, 31, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was told by a judge he will be assessed for the danger he poses to the public.
The defendant carried out the attack on motorist Alan Hawksworth in a Vauxhall Zafira in Caerphilly on September 25, 2020.
Narusis pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage to the car’s front door window on the driver’s side.
Judge Michael Fitton QC refused an application for Narusis to be granted bail following his admissions but he granted him a pre-sentence report.
He told him: “These offences involved an unprovoked attack on a car driver who was effectively trapped in his car where you assaulted him and who suffered a heart attack in consequence.”
Judge Fitton said the defendant, who has previous convictions for “serious violence”, would be assessed by the Probation Service for the potential risk he poses to the public.
He said the pre-sentence report would only go towards determining how long Narusis would be spending behind bars.
The defendant, who followed proceedings through a Lithuanian interpreter, was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Jeffrey Jones.
Sentence was adjourned until May 7.
