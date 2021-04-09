KIRSPY Kreme are launching a cookie and doughnut combo – but you will need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.
One sale for a limited time only, Krispy Kreme’s new Cookie Cravings range will be available to purchase via Click & Serve and in-store.
The new range will be available until May 15, giving customers a little over a month to try the new creation.
A recent survey by the Craft Bakers Association of its members found that 83 per cent of respondents believe nostalgic flavours will be popular in 2021.
As a result, Krispy Kreme is coming to the rescue with two new flavours as part of the range.
Cookie Dough is self-explanatory, a doughnut filled with delicious cookie dough, hand decorated with Dark Cookie Crumb & Choc Chip Cookie Pieces.
The bakery chain will also introduce Cookies & Kreme, the signature ring doughnut hand finished with Vanilla Cookie Kreme Frosting, topped with Cookie Crumb.
Both new flavours will set you back £2.25.
Krispy Kreme have also launched the Cookie Cravings Creation Kit - a fun experience to enjoy alone or with a friend, that doubles as a delicious treat to satisfy your doughnut and cookie cravings.
The kit includes everything you need to create an edible masterpiece - with cookies & kreme frosting, chocolatey icing, dark cookie crumb, Lotus Biscoff® crumb, choc chip cookie pieces and of course 4 of the classic Original Glazed ring doughnuts.
The Cookie Cravings Creation Kit is available via nationwide delivery for just £14.95 (+£3.95 delivery) until 12th May.