THE cyclist who died following a crash in Newport last week has been named.
Matthew Brimble, 37, from Newport was killed in a crash on Caerleon Road in the early hours of Wednesday, March 31.
The collision took place at approximately 2am and also involved an Audi A3.
Mr Brimble's mother has released the following tribute: “What can I say but I am truly heartbroken that I have lost another son.
"Matthew had his moments, but he was a loving, caring son and best friend and he would not hurt a soul – I can’t believe he has been taken so soon.
"Matthew is gone but not forgotten as he surely touched everybody’s heart who knew him.
"I’m going to miss my first born but he is with his brother, uncle Scotty and his Nana and Granch.”
The 26-year-old man from Newport who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage is asked to contact us, please call 101 quoting log 28 31/03/21.
