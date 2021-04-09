THERE has been one coronavirus related death and 114 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales.
According to Public Health Wales’ latest data there has been one newly reported coronavirus related death; this death occurred outside the Gwent region.
The current coronavirus death toll for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic is 958 out of a total 5,528 deaths, which includes 11 residents outside Wales.
The 114 newly reported cases brings Public Health Wales’ confirmed coronavirus case total, throughout the pandemic, to 210,219.
10 of these 114 newly reported cases occurred in the Gwent region: four in Newport, three in Caerphilly, two in Blaenau Gwent, one in Torfaen, and none in Monmouthshire.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, based on Public Health Wales statistics, there have been 13,383 cases of Covid-19 in Caerphilly, 11,188 in Newport, 6,414 in Torfaen, 6,152 in Blaenau Gwent, and 4,166 in Monmouthshire.
The newly reported cases further afield, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
Betsi Cadwaldr UHB
Anglesey – Five
Conwy – Five
Denbighshire – One
Flintshire – Seven
Gwynedd – Nine
Wrexham – Six
Cardiff and Vale UHB
Cardiff – 28
Vale of Glamorgan – Five
Cwm Taf Morgannwy UHB
Bridgend – Six
Merthyr Tydfil – Zero
Rhondda Cynon Taf – Six
Hywel Dda UHB
Carmarthenshire – Two
Ceredigion – One
Pembrokeshire – One
Powys Teaching Health Board (THB)
Powys – Three
Swansea Bay UHB
Neath Port Talbot – Two
Swansea -10
The 114 newly reported cases also includes three from an unknown location and four residents outside of Wales.