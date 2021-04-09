THERE has been one coronavirus related death and 114 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales.

According to Public Health Wales’ latest data there has been one newly reported coronavirus related death; this death occurred outside the Gwent region.

The current coronavirus death toll for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (UHB) throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic is 958 out of a total 5,528 deaths, which includes 11 residents outside Wales.

The 114 newly reported cases brings Public Health Wales’ confirmed coronavirus case total, throughout the pandemic, to 210,219.

10 of these 114 newly reported cases occurred in the Gwent region: four in Newport, three in Caerphilly, two in Blaenau Gwent, one in Torfaen, and none in Monmouthshire.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, based on Public Health Wales statistics, there have been 13,383 cases of Covid-19 in Caerphilly, 11,188 in Newport, 6,414 in Torfaen, 6,152 in Blaenau Gwent, and 4,166 in Monmouthshire.

OTHER NEWS:

The newly reported cases further afield, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:

Betsi Cadwaldr UHB

Anglesey – Five

Conwy – Five

Denbighshire – One

Flintshire – Seven

Gwynedd – Nine

Wrexham – Six

Cardiff and Vale UHB

Cardiff – 28

Vale of Glamorgan – Five

Cwm Taf Morgannwy UHB

Bridgend – Six

Merthyr Tydfil – Zero

Rhondda Cynon Taf – Six

Hywel Dda UHB

Carmarthenshire – Two

Ceredigion – One

Pembrokeshire – One

Powys Teaching Health Board (THB)

Powys – Three

Swansea Bay UHB

Neath Port Talbot – Two

Swansea -10

The 114 newly reported cases also includes three from an unknown location and four residents outside of Wales.