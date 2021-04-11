A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ELINOR ROSE BUNNING, 25, of Llangwm, near Usk, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DEON ASHLEY KAY MORGAN, 27, of King Street, Blaenavon, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge after she admitted the criminal damage in Newport of a pane of glass belonging to Gwent Police.

LORRAINE TOWELL, 53, of Three Elms Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £314 in compensation, a fine and a surcharge after she admitted causing actual bodily harm.

LEWIS COPLAND, 27, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to taking a Suzuki Alto without consent, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident in Ebbw Vale.

He must complete a 14-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £428 in compensation and a surcharge.

SHANNON BOOTH, 24, of Cefn Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD RAYMOND, 35, of Parc Bryn, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTON HILLMAN, 30, of Bryn Coch, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £242 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A467 between Abertillery and Blaina.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES CAINS, 42, of Grays Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis.

ROBERT SMITH, 53, of Cornwall Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZAFAR ISHMAIL, 51, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.