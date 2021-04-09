A MAN who punched a passenger at Taff’s Well railway station car park, has been sentenced, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Craig Chambers, 47, of High Street, Pontypridd, was found guilty of actual bodily harm and a section 4a public order offence at Cardiff Crown Court on March 31.

He was handed an 18-month community order, 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a curfew between the hours of 8pm-6pm until August. Chambers was also ordered to pay a total of £1,095 in compensation.

On Saturday, September 6, at around 10.10am, two passengers approached the driver of the rail replacement bus service at Taff’s Well railway station to enquire if they could board the bus service with their bikes.

While they were speaking to the bus driver, Chambers, who was on the service, began to shout down the bus “Go on mate, get on your bike and ride to Porth”.

The court heard how Chambers then threw several unprovoked punches at the man and shouted “I should finish you off”.

The other passenger intervened, and Chambers began to shout at and threaten him too.

Chambers continued with a tirade of abuse and aggressive behaviour, following both passengers up and down the pavement, before BTP officers arrived at the scene.

When met by officers, Chambers admitted to punching the victim and was arrested and cautioned at the scene.

BTP Investigating Officer Liam Perry said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack on a passenger who was simply trying to board a service.

“I am grateful to the courts for the sentence imposed on the defendant and hope it serves as a strong reminder that this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated.

“If anyone ever experiences behaviour of this nature while travelling they can us text us discreetly on 61016, or call 999 in an emergency.”