AS tributes flood in for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the South Wales Argus looks back at the many visits he paid to Wales accompanying the Queen.
From the Senedd to St Woolos Cathedral, Ebbw Vale and Newport, the prince was an integral part of royal tours of the region and always received a warm welcome.
Here are some archive photographs of his time in Wales.
The Queen and Prince Philip at Abergavenny Station during a royal visit in 1983
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a three day tour that took in part of Gwent in 1977
The Queen and Prince Philip leaving the Royal Brittania in Cardiff in 1977
The Queen and Prince Philip at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport in 1962
The Queen and Prince Philip accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Cardiff Cllr David Purnell and the Lord Lieutenant of the counties of Glamorgan Sir Cennydd Treharne in 1977
The Queen and Prince Philip arrive at Queen Street Station in 1980
The Queen at Prince Philip at the Welsh Industrial and Maritime Museum
The Queen and Prince Philip in Cardiff in 1980
Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh signs a parchment paper inside the Siambr (Chamber) as she attends the opening of the Fourth Session of the National Assembly for Wales at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Wales, in 2011. Photo: Matt Cardy/PA Wire
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh smiles as he greets people inside the Siambr (Chamber) as he attends the opening of the Fourth Session of the National Assembly for Wales at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Wales. Photo: Matt Cardy/PA Wire
Royal visit to Christ Church in Ebbw Vale in 2012
