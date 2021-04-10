TAKE a look inside the cheapest home currently on sale in Gwent.

This four bed property is set to go under the hammer at auction with a guide price of just £35,000.

The home is in Victoria Road, Ebbw Vale.

Listed for sale with Auction House London, the agents say: "The property occupies a good sized plot in a village location close to local shops and amenities.

"Transport links are provided by Ebbw Vale rail station.

"The property comprises a four bedroom detached house arranged over ground and first floors.

"There is potential to create a fifth bedroom in the loft (subject to any relevant consent)."

Split over two floors, the ground floor is home to three reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

While a fifth bedroom could be built in the loft. There is also a small outside space to the rear of the property.

It is set to be sold by public auction on May 6, beginning at midday.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.