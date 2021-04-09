MORE than 90 per cent of people aged 50 and over in Monmouthshire have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
Public Health Wales data shows 42,762 people aged 50 and over have been given a first dose of a vaccine up to April 4 – equating to 93 per cent of the area's population in that age group.
They include 13,691 people who have completed the two-dose course – 30 per cent of the age group.
Figures on first doses for each age group in Monmouthshire show:
• 50 to 54 – 6,377 administered (87 per cent of the age group)
• 55 to 59 – 7,136 administered (90 per cent)
• 60 to 64 – 6,217 administered (93 per cent)
• 65 to 69 – 5,772 administered (94 per cent)
• 70 to 74 – 6,159 administered (96 per cent)
• 75 to 79 – 4,756 administered (97 per cent)
• 80 and over – 6,330 administered (97 per cent)
Across Wales, 1.2 million people aged over 50 have had their first dose – 88 per cent of the population in that age group – up to April 4, including 347,000 who have completed the course with two doses – 26 per cent.
Vaccinations are being given at 546 locations across Wales, including at 360 GPs, 41 vaccination centres and 35 hospitals.
The Welsh Government aims for all adults to have been offered a vaccine by the end of July.