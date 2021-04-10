A MAN who left a woman “devastated” after he shared pornographic images of her has escaped going straight to jail.
Joseph Rowlands, 27, of Dingle Road, Cwmfields, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to two counts of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without her consent.
The defendant committed the offences between July 2020 and this February.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard Rowlands was spared immediate custody because of his previous clean character and to allow him to work with the Probation Service.
The defendant also admitted being more than twice the drink drive limit in a Ford Fiesta on the A467 in Aberbeeg on March 13.
His reading was 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He further pleaded guilty to having a bladed article – a kitchen knife – in public and criminal damage.
Rowlands was jailed for 36 weeks, suspended for 24 months.
The defendant was ordered to complete a building better relationships programme as part of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £636.58 in compensation and costs.
Rowlands was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.
