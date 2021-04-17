IT SOUNDS like the plot of the latest Netflix movie - but a family from Wales really did buy a World War Two warship on eBay.

But that was only the start of the "epic voyage" for Simon and Gemma Robins, who along with children Mason and Emilia, aged 12 and nine, are restoring the vessel on the Dee Estuary in Wirral.

It all happened one bedtime at the family home near Gwersyllt, Wrexham, when Mr Robins, who is originally from Knutsford in Cheshire, was scrolling through items for sale on the internet auction site.

The listing for the 72 foot-long naval harbour defence launch ML1392 caught his eye.

He thought his wife would dismiss the idea, but she saw the history of the ship that served as a navigation marker during the D-Day Landings and even played a part in capturing a German submarine, she was very much onboard.

Mr Robins, 41, said: "I've always had a passion for boats and have bought lots of boats on eBay. I saw her and thought 'I'll never get away with this'. I said 'check this out, Gem, it's only round the corner'."

Mrs Robins, 34, added: "We saw it advertised and did a bit of research. It was more of a heart over the head thing where we thought we have got to save this boat.

"At first I said I don't want a boat that big, but the more I looked at her the more I thought there's not many left in the world, we've got to try and save her. It was more a case of wanting to preserve our history than wanting to buy a big boat just for the fun of it. If she was a Spitfire she would be in a museum by now, but boats just seem to get left and ruined. But she has such a brilliant history."

She added: "It was something that was never planned for or budgeted for. When we bought her, as we both work full-time and have two children, we thought it's going to be a very long-term project."

The couple have experience in restoration through their business Creation Campers in Cefyn-y-bedd that sees them create bespoke camper vans.

And now they travel to the Dee Estuary twice a week to work on the ship. It has become a real family project, especially for nine-year-old Emilia who "loves to get her hands dirty".

It won't be returned exactly to its 1943 condition because, as Gemma says: "What would we want a warship for?"

Although, as Mrs Robins said, it was originally thought to be a long-term project, the family's YouTube channel has become so popular that they are hoping to move things forward more quickly.

The channel now has more than 20,000 subscribers and the couple's videos charting the progress of the project have had more than two million views. They have even launched "Ship Happens" merchandise.

Mrs Robins, who originally hails from Huyton in Liverpool, added: "We expected 20 people to watch the videos, but all of a sudden its skyrocketed on YouTube.

"It's hard to put an end date on it, but it would be nice in two years to have it done. It will be so nice to get it out of the mud.

"Right now the problem is trying to find somewhere to put her because no posh marina wants a 'project boat'. Right now just getting to the boat is really hard for us because we have to walk across lots of mud and stuff like that. I've spoken to marinas in North Wales but none of them will entertain it."

But the couple want to keep the original ML1392 on her hull and keep the name "Sarinda" from her days as a a charter vessel on the Crinan Canal in Scotland and later as a luxury motor yacht based on the Mersey.

Follow the Robins' epic voyage on the "Ship Happens" YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGYfor_-g_k8ib-rBzXOLWg

History of the ML1392 "Sarinda"