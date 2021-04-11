AN ANGLER from Welshpool has caught the "biggest fish of the season so far" at Llyn Clywedog.
John Todd caught the whopping 16 pounds and 12 ounce rainbow trout from the banks of the 615 acre reservoir near Staylittle on April 5.
“Biggest fish of the season so far!" Llyn Clywedog Trout Fishery told more than its 4,700 followers on Facebook.
"The big fish just keep coming at the moment John Todd with a huge 16lb 12oz rainbow taken from the bank on a Dawson’s Olive beating Dave Wild previous best of 13lb 7oz .
"I wonder how long John will hold the lead??"
Llyn Clywedog Trout Fishery's previous record was set by angler David Wilde who caught a rainbow trout weighing 13 pounds and seven ounces on the opening day on March 19.
Described as the "finest fishery in mid Wales", the Fishery has around 38,000 fish, and is run by the local Llanidloes and District Angling Association.
Llyn Clywedog Trout Fishery said: "2020 season was a record year with more anglers fishing the lake than ever before just confirming Clywedog as one of the premier trout fisheries in the UK and Wales top fishery."