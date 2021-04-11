IT’S been a busy time for traders in Barry and across Wales, as non-essential business can re-open their doors from April 12.

Welsh Government has announced a roadmap for Wales’ easing of coronavirus restrictions and – subject to public health conditions remaining favourable – non-essential retail will open on April 12, with travel into and out of Wales re-opened and students allowed to return to their studies.

Family run bridal business – Hev’s Creations – which is on Holton Road and specialises in wedding decorations is one of many local businesses which will allow customers in from April 12.

Hairdresser Alyson Talbot, who runs Images Unisex Salon which is now based in the same building as Hev’s Creations has been able to return to work since hairdressers in Wales were allowed to open on March 15.

Ms Talbot said: “It’s been fairly quiet at the moment so I’m helping Heather [of Hev’s Creation] get organised for the re-opening.

“We’ll both be open for appointment only and have safety measures in place, like PPE and sanitizer.”

No. 39 in Cowbridge will also be re-opening.

Sarah Legg, from No.39 in Cowbridge, said: “At No 39 we really appreciated the support of our customers during lockdown, it meant an awful lot that you supported us during this time.

“We can’t wait to see you all to say thank you in person! We’ll be open seven days a week!”

Bespoke gift shop, Homemade Wales, which is on Barry’s High Street is ‘delighted’ to be re-opening.

Homemade Wales on High Street in Barry

Fay Blakeley, from Homemade Wales, said: “‘We’re delighted to be reopening and are looking forward to seeing all our customers and community again.

“We’re all restocked with work by our established makers, in addition to introducing some new makers to the Homemade Wales family.

“It’s been a long winter, but we’ve used the time to consolidate our online offering, in particular our luxury hamper service.

“We’ve also created a new designated ‘Pantry’ area in a back room/part of the shop, which will allow customers to the bricks & mortar shop to pick their own hampers, while we wrap them at our new hamper wrapping station.”

The Gallery Boutique, based on Barry High Street, will also re-open on April 12, with a special offer on to celebrate.

The Gallery Boutique on High Street in Barry

The Gallery Boutique is running a prize draw with a £100 gift voucher on offer. To enter the draw, which will run until April 30, just show your loyalty card with any purchase over £5. The winner will be chosen on May 1.

A spokesperson for The Gallery Boutique said: “We are busy getting ready for Monday to welcome you back into the gallery. Thank you supporting us and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Pretty Vintage Things, in Llantwit Major, has a fresh new look ahead of re-opening on April 12.

Sally Louise Jones from Pretty Vintage Things in Llantwit Major said: “Pretty Vintage Things is so excited to be reopening. We have revamped the interior and it is brimming with fresh stock and we are ready to welcome you back.”

With the imminent reopening shoppers across the Vale of Glamorgan are being urged to “think local and support their high streets” as part of an ongoing campaign aiming to boost footfall following lockdown.

Shop local in Barry and beyond

Nia Hollins, from Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on all our lives, but for our nation’s high streets it has been devastating.

“Independently run businesses are completely reliant on your support in order to survive – without that our high streets will never recover.

“As non-essential retailers reopen, we’re asking locals to throw their full support behind our vital high streets.

“We’d encourage everyone to support this campaign by doing their bit to support businesses in Cowbridge, Barry, Penarth and Llantwit Major.

“Whether you’re shopping for something big or small, everything helps. Please show your support and think local, they need you now more than ever.”