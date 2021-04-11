POPULAR bookshop Griffin Books will be hosting an event next week.
Award-winning novelist Claire Fuller will be joining Griffin Books for their latest online author event on Wednesday, April 14.
Claire’s new novel Unsettled Ground - which has been longlisted for the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction - is a portrait of life on the fringes of society.
It explores with dazzling emotional power how we can build our lives on broken foundations and how the truths closest to us are often hardest to see.
MORE NEWS:
- This is when the newly refurbished Cosmeston play area will be reopened
- Thief jailed after crime spree at Penarth and Dinas Powys Tesco supermarket
- Blood clot symptoms to look out for if you've had the AstraZeneca vaccine
This is the perfect event for fans of contemporary fiction.
The event will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, April 14, at 8pm.
Tickets start from just £5.00 per household and can be booked online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/griffinbooks or by contacting the shop on 029 2070 6455 / info@griffinbooks.co.uk