POLICE are appealing for information to locate a man from Pontypool.
20-year-old Connor O'Halloran has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on February 19.
He received a two year one month sentence for grievous bodily harm after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on July 18, 2020.
Due to the fact that O'Halloran, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.
If you have any information call Gwent Police on 101 quoting 2100109048 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.