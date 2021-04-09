FOLLOWING the accession of Queen Elizabeth to the throne in 1953 Prince Philip became consort to the queen. He escorted her in all duties of the sovereign including royal tours, ceremonies such as the State Opening of Parliament and state diners. The couple were married for 73 years and the Queen referred to Prince Philip in a speech during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 as her "constant strength and guide".
Here's a look back at Prince Philip in his unique role as queen's consort.
The Queen and Prince Philip at their home in Sandringham House in 1982. Picture: PA
The Queen and prince arriving at Westminster Abbey for the wedding of their son Andrew to Sarah Ferguson. Picture: PA
The royal couple at Balmoral in 1982
Thirty years a queen - and the couple mark the occassion in 1982 with this photograph outside Sandringham. Photo: PA
The Queen and Prince Philip on their silver wedding anniversary in 1972
England captain Bobby Moore holds the Jules Rimet trophy and pauses to be congratulated by the queen at Wembly in 1966. Photo: PA
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in decorated canoes being carried by islanders during a visit to Tuvalu. Photo: PA
The queen holding Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Ann, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Edinburgh in 1965. Picture: PA
Messages flood in for the queen and Prince Philip for their silver wedding anniversary in 1972. Photo: PA
The royal couple at King's Cross Station in 1972
The queen being watched by Prince Philip at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1976. Picture PA
The couple on the Great Wall of China. Photo: PA
The couple at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 1966. Photo: PA
The Queen and Prince Philip at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967. Photo: PA
The couple's first royal engagement picture in 1947. Photo: PA
The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip as they leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding in November 1947. Picture: PA