POLICE found images of young children being raped on an iPhone when they raided a paedophile’s home.
Alexander Walters, 29, who has a previous conviction for exposure, was also discovered with an indecent cartoon and an extreme pornographic picture involving a dog.
Laurence Jones, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested after officers searched his Newport address on the morning of May 13, 2020.
Cardiff Crown Court heard police uncovered 199 indecent images of children on a black iPhone.
There were at 41 category A pictures, the most serious kind, 72 at category B and 86 at category C.
Mr Jones added: “The defendant was co-operative with the police and he provided the PIN for his iPhone.
“He was fairly frank with the officers and showed some remorse and expressed his disgust.”
Walters, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, pleaded guilty to having indecent photographs of a child.
He also admitted having a prohibited image of a child and an extreme pornographic image containing an animal.
The court was told the defendant, who represented himself, is almost certain to lose his job as a result of his conviction.
Judge Michael Fitton QC said: “There were graphic images involving young children.”
Walters was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.
He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, attend a sex offender rehabilitation programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2031.
The sexual harm prevention order restricts Walters’ use of the internet.
The defendant must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.
The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the iPhone.